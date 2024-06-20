BAT to Introduce Vape Vending Machines

BAT plans to introduce vape and nicotine pouch vending machines in pubs in the U.K., according to Better Retailing.

The company is hiring at least 12 representatives to target on-trade establishments with the aim of “securing new locations for vending machine and other business development solutions to ultimately increase sellout of specific BAT-related products.”

Areas being targeted include Basingstoke, Birmingham, Bury St. Edmunds, Cambridge, Coventry, Crawley, Edinburgh, Exeter, Maidstone, Reading, Royal Tunbridge and Sevenoaks.

Six-month trial contracts are set to start on June 24 “with ambition to extend into 2025 and beyond.”

“BAT U.K. is excited to be working on a project to sell our Vuse and Velo brands via age-gated vending machines,” said a BAT spokesperson. “At BAT, our purpose is bold: to build A Better Tomorrow. We will do this by reducing the health impact of our business, including by reaching our adult consumers where they use our alternative nicotine products. Vending machines represent an exciting opportunity to further deliver on our purpose.”

In response to concerns about underage use, BAT stated that their “machines will use best-in-class age verification to ensure that this essential principle is maintained.”