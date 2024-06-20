Vape Registry Rule Slipped Into North Carolina Bill

A new bill in North Carolina, if passed, would require the state to certify vaping and other next-generation tobacco products for sale.

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved the proposal Wednesday. It was slipped into HB 900, which deals with Wake County leadership academies and their ability to maintain state designations. The House passed it without objection.

To become law, the bill would need to pass the Senate and then the House before the end of the session. Senate leaders have said they plan to complete their work by the end of the month, local media reports.

The chambers, both controlled by Republicans, have been unable to come to an agreement on budget modifications for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

A North Carolina lawmaker wrongly told other lawmakers during debate that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulates the products, but the regulatory agency does not have the ability to check which products are being sold.

The bill would fine retailers who sell products that aren’t on the registry for initial violations. The legislation could also suspend or revoke the establishment’s license.

Vaping industry representatives warned lawmakers that the bill will cost people jobs and money.

PMTA registry laws are already being enforced in Alabama, Louisiana and Oklahoma. Wisconsin passed a registry law in December and will become effective July 1, 2025.

Utah also passed a registry bill that included a flavor ban that will become active on Jan. 1, 2025, and Florida has a unique registry that also begins Jan. 1, 2025.