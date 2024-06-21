FDA Authorizes Additional NJOY Products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today authorized four NJOY products through the premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) pathway. The FDA issued marketing granted orders to NJOY, an Altria subsidiary, for two pods for its Ace closed e-cigarette device, which was authorized in April of 2022, and two disposable e-cigarettes—NJOY DAILY Menthol 4.5%, and NJOY DAILY EXTRA Menthol 2.4%.

The two authorized ACE pods are the NJOY ACE Pod Menthol 2.4% and the NJOY ACE Pod Menthol 5%. All four of the newly authorized products are pre-filled and non-refillable.

The decision is significant because it is the first non-tobacco flavored vapor product to be authorized by the FDA. In his TPL Review, Office of Science Director Dr. Matthew Farrelly states that NJOY had “demonstrated the potential for these new products to benefit adults who smoke [combustible cigarettes] as compared to those who continue to use [combustible cigarettes] exclusively,” and that the company had “also proposed robust marketing plans that include restrictions beyond those required with PMTA authorization.” Farrelly also highlighted data from a longitudinal cohort study that NJOY submitted with its application, which pointed to “robust absolute switching rates” as well as a higher rate of complete switching than tobacco-flavored NJOY DAILY ENDS.

The FDA noted, however, that applications are reviewed on a case-by-case basis, and that this authorization of menthol products does not apply to any other menthol-flavored vaping products.

“It is the responsibility of the applicant to provide the necessary evidence to obtain marketing authorization, and the FDA has made clear what’s needed to successfully achieve that outcome,” said CTP Director Brian King in the agency’s press release. “This action is further reinforcement that authorization of an e-cigarette product is possible when sufficient scientific evidence has been submitted to the agency to justify it.”

The FDA previously authorized the NJOY Ace and three of its tobacco-flavored pods on April 27, 2022. In March of 2023, Altria acquired NJOY for $2.75 billion cash. The acquisition was completed on June 1, 2023. However, the transaction terms included $500 million in additional cash payments contingent upon the product approvals received today, bringing Altria’s total spend to $3.25 billion.