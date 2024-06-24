Brazilian Flood Damage Assessed

The floods that hit Rio Grande do Sul in early May have done significant damage to the Brazilian state’s tobacco-growing sector, according to a survey conducted by the Interstate Tobacco Industry Union (SindiTabaco) and its associate companies.

In all, the floods impacted 1,929 rural properties in 75 municipalities covered by the survey. Candelária municipality was worst impacted, with 214 tobacco farmers suffering losses. Other heavily impacted municipalities included Agudo (136 affected farmers), Barros Cassal (132) and Venâncio Aires (116).

In terms of monetary impact, Venâncio Aires was most impacted, with the industry suffering a loss of BRL18.3 million ($3.37 million). Other hard-hit municipalities included Candelária (BRL16.52 million in losses), Agudo (BRL6.35 million) an Ibarama (BRL5.96 million).