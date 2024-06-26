PCA Names Habursky as Executive Director

The Premium Cigar Association (PCA) has promoted Joshua Habursky to the role of executive director. Habursky’s tenure at PCA includes outside government affairs consultant (2018), Director of Federal Affairs, head of government affairs, and deputy executive director (2019-present). Since May 2024, Habursky has served as interim executive director of the PCA following Scott Pearce’s departure.

“For the past five years we have been able to work effectively with Josh to accomplish the goals of the association related to advocacy. We are confident of his ability to take on the additional responsibility of running the full association moving forward. This internal promotion is a testament to both Josh and the entire PCA staff who have been diligently working with the board to make the association a powerhouse in all departments,” says Scott Regina, president of the PCA board of directors in a statement.

Habursky will continue to serve as the organization’s chief lobbyist but will work with internal staff and consultants to identify new priorities and responsibilities. The PCA will implement a new five-year Strategic Plan and is expected to announce additional positive changes in the coming months, including new hires to support the trade show team.

Habursky has spent over a decade working in government affairs roles in trade and membership associations, including the American Motorcyclist Association, American Diabetes Association, and Independent Community Bankers of America.