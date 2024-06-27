Altria Submits PMTA for ‘On! Plus’ Pouches

Altria Group has submitted premarket tobacco product applications (PMTAs) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its “On! Plus” oral nicotine pouch products. The PMTAs were submitted by Altria’s wholly owned subsidiary Helix Innovations.

On! Plus is a spit-free, oral tobacco-derived nicotine (TDN) pouch product made from a proprietary “soft-feel” material to provide a more comfortable product experience. The On! Plus pouch is designed for adults who dip and adult dual users (i.e., adults who smoke and dip).

According to Altria, On! Plus pouches are seamless and larger than the leading U.S. TDN brands. Similar to the currently marketed On! products, On! Plus packaging features a compartment to responsibly dispose of used product. Helix submitted PMTAs for three distinct On! Plus varieties: tobacco, mint and wintergreen. Each variety comes in three different nicotine strength options.

“Helix’s submission of the On! Plus applications underscores Altria’s commitment to addressing consumers’ evolving preferences through innovation in potentially reduced risk products. We firmly believe that On! Plus is a transformative product that will meaningfully contribute to Helix’s growth in the U.S. market, upon timely FDA authorization,” said Nick MacPhee, managing director and general manager of Helix in a statement.

“We’ve long believed in the value of a robust marketplace of authorized smoke-free products for adult tobacco consumers. We believe that these PMTAs demonstrate that responsibly marketed On! Plus pouches can provide a compelling alternative in the marketplace,” said Paige Magness, senior vice president of regulatory affairs, Altria Client Services.

Upon authorization, Altria expects the products to be distributed by Altria Group Distribution Co.

Helix currently sells On! nicotine pouches in the U.S. In the first quarter of 2024, On! shipment volume grew 32 percent versus the prior year and the brand achieved a 7.1 percent retail share of the total U.S. oral tobacco category.

Altria entered the U.S. oral nicotine products market in 2019 after signing a deal with Burger Söhne to acquire an 80 percent ownership stake in some companies that commercialized On! Products, according to The Wall Street Journal. In December 2020 and April 2021, Altria subsidiaries concluded transactions to buy the remaining 20 percent stake of the global on! business for about $250 million.

Altria’s PMTA announcement comes after Philip Morris International’s Swedish Match North America unit suspended nationwide sales on its U.S. website as local officials in Washington, D.C., investigate whether the company is in compliance with the district’s ban on the sale of flavored products.