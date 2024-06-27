KT&G Supporting Farmers

KT&G delivered welfare improvement support funds amounting to approximately KRW420 million ($303,020) to tobacco farmers.

This year’s support funds will be used for health checkup fees, child scholarships and the purchase of fuel-saving devices for drying facilities targeting leaf tobacco growers.

KT&G has been delivering welfare improvement support funds to leaf tobacco farmers annually since 2013, reaching a total of KRW4.28 billion this year. During the same period, the cumulative number of benefiting growers reached 15,212.

Korean tobacco farmers have been struggling to secure labor due to the declining and aging rural population. Tobacco cultivation is difficult to mechanize, which makes it imperative to look after growers’ health, according to KT&G.

The fuel-saving device recirculates the heat discharged during tobacco drying. Since 2022, KT&G has provided 214 units.

The company also assists its farmers by purchasing all domestic leaf tobacco every year and dispatching employee volunteer groups to assist during the planting and harvesting seasons.

“We continue to support the welfare improvement projects for farmers to alleviate their difficulties and provide practical help,” said Kim Jeong-ho, head of KT&G SCM headquarters, in a statement.

“We will continue to provide consistent support to improve the health and economic conditions of leaf tobacco farmers.”