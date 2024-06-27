Scandinavian Tobacco to Acquire Mac Baren

Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG) has agreed on the terms and conditions for the acquisition of all the shares of Mac Baren Tobacco Co. from Halberg. On a debt and cash-free basis, the transaction is valued at DKK535 million ($76.87 million). The acquisition will be financed by cash at hand and debt.

A family-owned business founded in 1826, Mac Baren is a global smoking tobacco company. Its portfolio includes pipe tobacco brands such as Mac Baren, Amphora and Holger Danske as well as fine-cut tobacco brands such as Amsterdamer, Choice and Opal. The company also produces and sells nicotine pouches with the brands ACE and GRITT.

Mac Baren’s products are sold in 74 countries with the majority of net sales generated in the U.S., Denmark and Germany. Other key markets include the U.K., France, Spain and Italy. The company is based in Svendborg, Denmark, with production facilities in Denmark and in Richmond, Virginia, USA. The company has approximately 200 full-time employees.

Mac Baren’s reported annual net sales (April 2024) were DKK723 million with a reported EBITDA of DKK85 million. Nicotine pouches accounted for close to 20 percent of net sales with a small negative contribution to EBITDA.