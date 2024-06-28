Major Australian Pharmacies Against Vape Sales

Several major pharmacy chains in Australia have stated that they will not stock vapes once their sale is prohibited outside of pharmacies and a prescription requirement for adults is lifted.

In communications with their stakeholders, TerryWhite Chemmart, Priceline Pharmacy, National Pharmacies in South Australia and 777 Group in West Australia all voiced strong disagreement with new laws allowing the sale of vapes without prescriptions.

In a statement, The Pharmacy Guild of Australia said Blooms and thousands of independent pharmacies had also opposed the government’s deal with the Greens to open access for adults from October.

Chemist Warehouse has told the ABC it is still looking at the implications of the decision and seeking more information on how it will work.

While those pharmacies have indicated they will not be moving to stock vapes, franchisors under the brands are technically able to make an independent decision to do so.

Many pharmacies under those brands already supply vapes nationwide or are licensed to do so. The key dispute raised by them is the “down scheduling” of vapes from requiring scripts to being available behind the counter for adults once they have had a conversation with their pharmacist.

Health Minister Mark Butler said earlier this week that pharmacies would not be forced to stock vapes and the government did not expect that all pharmacies would.