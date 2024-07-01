Puffs with Papers

Vaping product registry bills are gaining momentum in the U.S. This surge is a direct response to the perceived lack of action from the Food and Drug Administration in curbing the influx of illegal disposable vaping products. Currently, three states have implemented registry rules, with four more set to follow suit in 2025. Several other states are drafting similar bills.

Critics claim that registry bills favor big tobacco companies over independent vape manufacturers, and many continue to condemn the premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) process as excessively onerous. They point out that it’s easier to bring new cigarettes to the market than it is to gain authorization for lower risk products such as vapes.

“The FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products [CTP] is supposed to comply with a statutory, 180-day deadline to review new tobacco product applications, many of which are potentially less harmful than combustible cigarettes,” says Nick Orlando, president of the Florida Smoke-Free Association. “However, as Florida’s vape manufacturers have experienced, working through this process is often a painstaking, costly and onerous ordeal that has resulted in a backlog of thousands of applications that have sat with the CTP for years.”

There are currently 13 million vapers across the U.S., according to Tony Abboud, executive director of the Vapor Technology Association. Out of millions of applications, the FDA has authorized only six different types of e-cigarettes—all made by large cigarette manufacturers, which have the resources to meet the onerous PMTA standards. To date, the FDA has not authorized any nontobacco-flavored vaping products.

Abboud compares the impact of the registry bills to a scenario in which all beer except for Bud Light and Miller Lite are removed from stores. “Bud and Miller would love it, right, because they are definitely going to pick up some more customers,” he says.

Gregory Conley, director of legislative and external affairs at the American Vapor Manufacturers Association, says there is no need to guess why companies like Altria have dedicated massive resources to support the passage of PMTA registries. In its investor reports, Altria has acknowledged that disposable vapes have been hurting the company’s cigarette sales.

“This is not about giving a competitive advantage to [Altria subsidiary] Njoy products; it’s about selling more combustible cigarettes, which kill over 400,000 people each year,” says Conley. “Fortunately, the more politicians learn about these bills, the less they like them, which is why most states that considered these bills in 2023 and 2024 have rejected them.”

Yet plenty of states are pushing ahead. Alabama, Louisiana and Oklahoma already have PMTA registry bills in effect while laws in Kentucky, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin are set to take effect in 2025. Many vape directories are similar. Louisiana and Oklahoma, for example, nearly mimicked Alabama’s vaping registry rules. It should be noted that both the Alabama and Oklahoma registry rules, while technically in effect, are not currently being enforced. Bills to fund the enforcement of regulations in both states have been defeated by vaping industry advocates.