Reynolds Launches Disposable Non-Nicotine Vape

R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company (RJRVC), an operating company of Reynolds American Inc. (Reynolds American), BAT Group’s U.S. subsidiary, is expanding its innovative vapor portfolio with SENSA, a zero-nicotine vapor product.

As the market leader in vapor with its Vuse products, RJRVC is joining the growing marketplace for zero-nicotine vapor products and aims to establish the highest standards in the industry, according to an emailed press release.

SENSA products include a locking feature to prevent unintended usage, and adult consumers of the device will have access to Call2Recycle’s battery recycling program, which will facilitate the responsible disposal of SENSA batteries.

“Adult tobacco and vapor consumers across the retail marketplace are looking for more options,” said Valerie Mras, senior vice president for RJRVC. “Adding a zero-nicotine product to our growing vapor portfolio is driven by deep adult vapor consumer insights and enables us to responsibly compete within a category that is already well established in many countries.”

The SENSA portfolio of flavors is intended for adult tobacco and vapor consumers and does not include flavors intended to appeal to those who are underage. The product will be responsibly marketed to adult tobacco and vapor consumers consistent with the Reynolds American organization’s marketing practices for tobacco and nicotine products, according to the release. All web properties will be age-gated.