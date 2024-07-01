The Best of Both

The concept for the merger was sketched on a napkin during a dinner in Antwerp. “It was very old-school tobacco,” recalls Jay Barker, founder of U.S.-headquartered JEB International Tobacco Co. and one of the partners in the new business.

Yet the resulting company, Your Tobacco Link (YTL), is anything but old school. Operationally and administratively headquartered in Santa Cruz do Sul, the epicenter of tobacco cultivation in Brazil, YTL has been designed with the modern, rapidly changing leaf market in mind. It is lean, well connected and fleet footed, ready to scour the globe at a moment’s notice for the right tobacco at the right price. “We have an unrivaled capacity to secure almost any tobacco,” says Franz Demeulemeester, a key executive who came from YTL’s other predecessor company, Belgium-based Tobacco Trading & Services (TTS).

That ability stems from the rich experience and expansive professional networks of JEB and TTS. Both companies have been in business for more than two decades, but each has different strengths and focus areas. “TTS can supply leaf out of 36 origins, including quite a few niche markets that are difficult to penetrate,” says Demeulemeester. Its sourcing areas include off-the-beaten-path origins such as Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, for example. One area the company was struggling in, however, was the United States—a market where JEB was strong. “Jay had customers we did not have and vice versa,” says Demeulemeester.

By combining their assets, the partners reckoned they could step up their service to their customers. “We saw lots of synergies between what JEB and TTS were doing; it is one of those rare instances where one plus one truly equals three,” says Barker, noting that in some mergers, “one and one doesn’t even equal two.”

Despite the obvious advantages, the “marriage” didn’t happen overnight. Rather, it was preceded by a long courtship. Barker had been running JEB’s Brazilian operations from an office in Santa Cruz do Sul. As the work mounted, he started contracting ever more of it to TTS’ logistics department. A full merger seemed the next logical step, but Barker, a sharp businessman who values his independence, hesitated. The case for joining forces proved too compelling, however, and as time went by, he came around. “I thought, why not; it actually makes a lot of sense,” says Barker.

He has not regretted the move. In the short time since its creation, YTL has already expanded, enlarging its footprint in Brazil with a more robust farmer base and entering Malawi with new growing operations, for example. “Now we also have Zimbabwe on our radar,” says Barker.