Imperial Tobacco Canada Certified as Great Place to Work

Imperial Tobacco Canada has been certified as a Great Place to Work.

“We are immensely proud of this recognition, especially that it comes directly from feedback received by our employees. We put enormous efforts into creating an environment where we can all shine and achieve our full potential,” said Frank Silva, president of Imperial Tobacco Canada. “We face many challenges in our business, but we do so together, and our people know that we will always do the right thing.”

To achieve this certification, Great Place to Work surveyed all 500 employees of Imperial Tobacco Canada. This employee-led certification is based on employees’ direct feedback as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experience, which measures the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs and the extent to which they enjoy their colleagues.

“This certification reflects our ongoing efforts to prioritize employee satisfaction, well-being and professional development. We remain committed to fostering an inclusive environment where every team member feels valued and empowered to contribute their best work. This achievement inspires us to continue our journey toward excellence in workplace culture, ensuring that we remain a preferred employer of choice in our industry,” said Lito Charet, vice president of human resources and inclusion.