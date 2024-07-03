New York City Wants Wholesalers to End Vape Sales

The mayor of New York City has requested a Manhattan judge to intervene immediately and halt the sale of illegal flavored vapes by 11 wholesalers in New York.

The city filed suit against the wholesalers in April, citing data that kids and teens are getting hooked on flavored e-cigarettes at alarming rates.

Now, the city’s lawyers say they need a preliminary injunction to force the illegal flavored vape peddlers to quit their noxious practices immediately, according to the New York Post.

“While we have already filed a lawsuit to hold these distributors accountable for their actions, the motion we have filed will help us ensure that they can no longer peddle this poison to our children while this case is being litigated,” Adams said in a statement after the request for an injunction was filed Monday.

Court records show that city investigators were able to directly place orders from the wholesalers.

The probers also were able to uncover sales invoices from vape distributors in the city, the documents show.