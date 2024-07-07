Maldives to Ditch Tobacco Import Duty Exemptions

The Maldivian government will eliminate import duty exemptions on vape products next month, reports The Edition.

Deputy Chief Superintendent of Maldives Customs Service Ahmed Niyaz said that the duty exemption previously allowed for tobacco products and vape appliances will be removed starting August 1

“The Maldives has signed many international treaties on health,” he was quoted as saying. “Allowing exemptions for things such as tobacco is not encouraged by the treaties.”