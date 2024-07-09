CTP Updates Tobacco Compliance Website

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Tobacco Products (CTP) has announced an enhancement to its website, which will more easily present information about tobacco compliance check outcomes.

The agency noted in a statement that the database is designed to be a resource for various audiences, including the general public, public health groups and the tobacco industry.

The new database offers the ability to search for various compliance and enforcement outcomes among brick-and-mortar and online retailers, including warning letters, civil money penalties and no-tobacco-sale orders.

Previously, this information lived in various locations across the FDA website, so the enhancement will allow site visitors to more easily find outcomes from the FDA’s compliance and enforcement efforts of retailers in one centralized location, according to reports.

This centralized database will be updated monthly with the latest compliance check outcomes. “The enhancements to this database reflect CTP’s continued efforts to optimize transparency and communication with stakeholders,” the statement continued.