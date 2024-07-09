UKVIA Begins Application for CTSI Approved Code Scheme

The U.K. Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA) has initiated the application process to become part of the CTSI Approved Code Scheme (ACS).

The ACS was created to give greater peace of mind and protection to consumers, and members of the scheme are recognized as trustworthy, reputable and having a proven commitment to “honest business” and “higher standards,” according to the UKVIA. Representatives of the UKVIA have already met with officials from the Chartered Trading Standards Institute to discuss the significance of this accreditation and the path ahead.

John Dunne, director general of the UKVIA, said: “As the most influential association in the sector, we have and continue to expect the highest levels of responsibility from our members and regularly lead on initiatives to drive accountability across the industry—including publishing guidelines around marketing and sustainability, the rolling out of our Be Vape Vigilant campaign and, most recently, the development of a retail and distributor licensing framework.

“The vape sector is facing intense scrutiny, and the legitimate industry must show it is committed to only the highest standards. The ACS fits with this goal.”