‘Vaping Innovation Just Getting Started’: Hon Lik

Hon Lik, the inventor of the modern e-cigarette, spoke with Imperial Brands about the vaping category, the challenges it faces and his hopes for the future of tobacco harm reduction.

Lik said that he’s “satisfied and gratified to witness this revolution [vaping] that’s changing the lifestyle of millions of adult smokers around the world.”

“I truly believe the innovation has only just started,” he said.

“In the coming decades, with the help of long-term epidemiological data, I think it will be revealed that NGP [next-generation products] like vapes are clearly harm reduced compared to combustible tobacco—hopefully creating a pathway for tens of millions more smokers to leave cigarettes behind.”

The full interview is available on Imperial Brands’ website.