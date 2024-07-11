Inter Scientific joins UKVIA

Inter Scientific, an analytical testing and regulatory compliance firm, has joined the U.K. Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA).

“We are thrilled to join UKVIA as a full board member and contribute to the advancement of the vaping industry in the U.K.,” said Inter Scientific CEO David Lawson.

“At Inter Scientific, we believe in the potential benefits to public that the vape industry holds. Our collaboration with UKVIA will enable us to work closely with industry leaders to ensure the highest standards of safety, quality and compliance are met to benefit consumers and public health.”

Inter Scientific says it will actively engage in initiatives aligned with the UKVIA’s strategic objectives. “We will uphold the highest quality standards to demonstrate the industry’s responsibility, promote sector growth and its economic contribution,” the company wrote on its website.

“Addressing misinformation about vaping will be a priority, aiming to correct misconceptions and highlight vaping as a beneficial tool for smoking cessation. Additionally, we aim to foster acceptance and support from the public health community, emphasizing vaping’s role in improving public health outcomes.”