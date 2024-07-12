Belgian Retailers Required to Hide Tobacco Next Year

Retailers in Belgium will be banned from displaying tobacco products effective April. 1, 2025, reports EuroWeekly. The rule applies also to vapes, filters and rolling papers.

Violators risk penalties of up to one year of imprisonment and fines from €2,000 ($2,178) to €800,000.

Originally scheduled for Jan. 1, 2025, the implementation has been delayed by three months.

Earlier this year, the Belgian government raised cigarette prices through taxation and committed to expanding smoke-free public spaces.

VapeBel, representing vape retailers and distributors, expressed disappointment, arguing that specialized stores are crucial for age verification and educating adult smokers about vaping.

To help customers identify the products on offer, authorities suggest retailers display price lists detailing product names and brands without logos.