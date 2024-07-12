Jochamp Upgrades Shisha Packaging Equipment

Jochamp has upgraded its JCZ-100 and JCZ-250 shisha tobacco packaging machines, enabling them to package 50 gram and 250 gram boxes.

“By incorporating the 50 gram shisha tobacco packaging capability, Jochamp aims to align itself with the dynamic market needs, while ensuring our clients remain competitive,” said Jochamp Sales Manager Senary Lin in a statement. “With our new packaging technology, we want shisha manufacturers to achieve flexible packaging solutions that are scalable, robust and sustainable.”

Jochamp has adopted a new dosing system for weight accuracy within the ±1.5 percent range. The shisha tobacco packaging line is fully automatic with production capacity varying from 60 packs per minute to 100 packs per minute.

Jochamp JCS-100 and JCZ-250 can dose shisha into packages, handle carton/box packaging and overwrapping, among other functions. All these processes are integrated for efficient, accurate, and contamination-free shisha packaging process, according to Jochamp