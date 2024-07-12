Machine Sale Ban Extends to Vapes

E-cigarettes may not be sold in vending machines, Malaysia’s health ministry confirmed, according to a New Straits Times report.

According to the ministry, Section 10 of the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations for Public Health Act prohibits selling and displaying all “tobacco” products, including e-cigarettes. “Regulations regarding sales, including through vending machines, are under review and will be enforced alongside the Act once approved,” the law states.

Earlier this week, the Malaysia Crime Prevention Foundation criticized the sale of vapes through vending machines at a Kuala Lumper mall, describing the practice as “irresponsible.”

The vending machine has been removed from the premises after an inspection by Health Ministry officials.

The ministry has begun briefing authorities nationwide on the prohibitions under the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations for Public Health Act.