Pharmacy Rules Boosting Illicit Vape Market: Critics

The Australian government’s plan to make pharmacies the gatekeepers of vaping will push more young people onto the black market, according to illicit trade experts, reports Financial Review.

Nicotine levels found in wastewater in December were among the highest since authorities started recording them in 2016, a trend that the health department attributes to the rise of vaping among young people.

An Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission report last week found that nicotine consumption had risen from August in capital cities to their second-highest level since 2016. The peak use of nicotine was in December 2022.

Federal Health Minister Mark Butler announced in May last year that the government would increase tobacco excise by 5 percent a year for three years to deter smoking.

“Studies have confirmed that the rise in vaping over the last decade has driven more young Australians to nicotine consumption,” a federal health department spokesman said, adding that the nicotine data also captured people using nicotine patches and gum to quit smoking.

Since July 1, vape sales in Australia require a doctor’s prescription, nicotine levels are regulated, and flavors are limited to tobacco, menthol and mint. Another requirement restricts products to plain packaging.