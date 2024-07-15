Stricter Tobacco Rules in Thailand

Tobacco manufacturers and importers in Thailand will be subject to stricter rules under a new draft regulation approved by the cabinet recently, reports The Pattaya Mail.

Among other provisions, they will have to report the components of their products and the substances released during combustion.

What’s more, tobacco manufacturers may not use flavor additives in their products or label them in a way that implies health benefits or suggests increased vitality.

The regulation sets maximum limits for substances released during combustion. Tar must not exceed 10 milligrams per cigarette, nicotine must not exceed 1 milligrams per cigarette, and carbon monoxide must not exceed 10 milligrams per cigarette.

The regulation also mandates the disclosure of information about the components and combustion byproducts of tobacco products.

The certification fee is set at THB100,000 ($2,768) per certificate and THB2,000 for a replacement certificate. The regulation will take effect 180 days after its publication in the Royal Gazette and will be valid for four years.