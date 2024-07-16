FDA Reposts General Snus MRTP Document

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on July 15 reposted an application document related to the renewal of existing modified risk tobacco product (MRTP) orders for Swedish Match USA’s General Snus products and announced a deadline for public comments.

The reposted document contains information that was previously redacted, and is available on the Swedish Match MRTP application webpage.

Public comments on these applications must be submitted to docket FDA-2014-N-1051-0941 on regulations.gov by 11:59 pm ET on Aug. 14 to ensure they receive consideration by the FDA.

The application materials, redacted in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, can be found on the FDA’s website. Before making a final determination on an MRTP application, the FDA takes into consideration all information available to the agency, including public comments and recommendations from the Tobacco Products Scientific Advisory Committee.