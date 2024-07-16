KT&G Investor Wants New Pay Structure CEO

KT&G shareholder Flashlight Capital Partners has demanded a revision of CEO compensation plan to normalize stock price.

“In the recent past, KT&G’s former CEO was awarded a significant amount of compensation despite a 21 percent drop in KT&G’s stock price, while the KOSPI [The Korea Composite Stock Price Index] surged by 27 percent,” said Flashlight Managing Partner Capital Sanghyun Lee in a statement. “In March 2024, we urged the KT&G board to link the CEO compensation to stock performance, but no action has been taken so far,” Lee added.

Under the plan proposed by Flashlight Capital, the CEO will receive a base annual pay of KRW100 million ($72,199) and be granted shares based on stock price milestones over the next three years. For instance, if the stock price doubles, the CEO will be awarded shares worth KRW10 billion.

“Many of the current KT&G board members are under police investigation for potential bribe charges,” Lee highlighted. “Given that KT&G’s stock price is over a 50 percent discount compared to industry peers, we believe doubling the stock price is highly achievable, provided the board act promptly and decisively.”

Flashlight Capital has proposed an extraordinary general meeting for shareholder approval and requested a response from the KT&G board by the end of July.