Shannon Marie to Direct PCA Events

The U.S. Premium Cigar Association (PCA) has hired Shannon Marie as its new director of trade show and events.

Marie’s first day with the PCA was July 15, 2024. With more than a decade of experience in the events industry, she has spent her professional career helping trade associations grow their event offerings. Marie will work with Lisa Cox, the organization’s senior director of trade shows and events, effective immediately.

“I am excited to see the PCA’s team expand in a critical area so that we can provide additional program offerings for the trade show and events. I know that Shannon will be able to support Lisa in maintaining a best-in-class trade show and add other experiential elements to our marquee event and beyond,” said PCA Executive Director Joshua Habursky in a statement.

Before joining the PCA, Marie held positions within the National Association of Federally Insured Credit Unions (NAFCU), including event producer (2015-2017), associate director of events (2017-2019), senior associate director of events (2019-2022), and director of events (2022-2023).

In addition to managing and directing NAFCU’s conferences and events, Marie built relationships with vendors essential to the organization’s events, helped organize the budget, and dealt with contract needs and other tasks. From 2023-2024, Marie worked as a consultant with the PCA. She assisted in the logistics, contracts and planning of the annual trade show.