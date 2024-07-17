Zimbabwean Firm to Turn Leaf Waste Into Agrochemicals

African Extracts of Zimbabwe is looking to process tobacco scrap into fertilizer and agricultural chemicals, reports The Herald.

According to African Extracts CEO Sunny Singh, the company extracts crude nicotine from the tobacco waste. The crude nicotine is then used in multiple industries with further processing.

“By doing so using our cutting-edge technology, we turn tobacco waste into a valuable resource and in turn boost earnings for farmers, as they will be able to derive more value from the entirety of the tobacco crop rather than just from the marketable leaf,” said Singh.

Extracting the nicotine allows for the waste to be used more safely as manure or converted to organic fertilizer, according to African Extracts. “We understand the negative impact and complexities disposing such waste has on the soil and environment,” said Singh.

“Through further processing, we will produce organic soil conditioners, pesticides and other agricultural inputs contributing to sustainable agricultural practices.”

The million-dollar project is set to begin production in August.

“We could see the challenges being faced by the tobacco processers in disposing their waste in an eco-friendly manner therefore our technology and production processes facilitates for a nonhazardous way of disposing tobacco waste,” said Singh.

“There are opportunities to increase the level of value addition and beneficiation of tobacco,” said Emmanuel Matsvaire, Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board CEO, highlighting the government’s recent attention to value addition.