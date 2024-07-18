New South Africa Government Urged to Tackle Illicit Trade

BAT has called on South Africa to crack down on the country’s rampant illicit tobacco trade. The multinational estimates that the government loses an estimated ZAR24 billion ($1.32 billion) in excise tax revenue to the illegal cigarette business every year.

In a recent Ipsos study cited by BAT, 59 percent of stores sampled sold illicit cigarettes for a little as ZAR5 per pack of 20.

The study also revealed that new manufacturers have entered the business, fueling intense competition at the bottom end of the market.

“The entrance of new players raises some serious concerns about government’s commitment to address illicit trade. Nothing justifies licensing new manufacturers in a sector already ravaged by high levels of noncompliance without conducting proper due diligence,” said Johnny Moloto, area head of corporate and regulatory affairs for BAT Sub-Saharan Africa, in a statement.