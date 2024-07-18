Trade Group Suggests Changes to U.K. Vapes Bill
Responding to the announcement, made during the Kings Speech on July 17, that the Tobacco and Vapes Bill is back on Britain’s legislative agenda, the U.K. Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA) proposed several amendments to the legislation.
Among other suggestions, the industry group proposed a vape retail and distributor licensing scheme that would prohibit rogue resellers from trading and provide £50 million ($64.88 million) funding to support heightened enforcement by an under-resourced Trading Standards.
It also suggested giving the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency new powers to outlaw child-friendly imagery and packaging.
In addition, the UKVIA proposed the introduction of a statutory requirement for the Secretary of State to consult with any interested stakeholders prior to introducing any new regulations.
“In its haste to rush this legislation through, the previous administration failed to consider any of these sensible and proportionate measures which would help smokers quit, protect young people and give much-needed funds to create a fit-for-purpose regulatory and enforcement framework moving forward,” said UKVIA Director General John Dunne in a statement.
“The UKVIA sincerely hopes that the new government and Wes Streeting as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and his department takes the time to get this right and does not fall into the trap of rushing it through as the Conservatives attempted to do.”
According to Dunne, there is much at stake.
“The powers contained in this bill have the potential to cause either enormous good or enormous harm for the health outcomes of the nation and this is why our politicians must act with care to get it right,” he said.
“At its worst, it could lead to the ban of all flavored vapes, the end of retail in-store displays and vape products hidden from view just like deadly cigarettes. This would be the worst possible outcome because restricting vape sales would encourage former smokers to return to cigarettes and open the floodgates for black market dealers to take over the supply chain and target vulnerable young people in the process.
“At best, it will give impetus to help the country’s 6.4 million smokers finally quit cigarettes, prevent millions of unnecessary of deaths and save the NHS hundreds of millions of pounds in treatment costs.”