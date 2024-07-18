Trade Group Suggests Changes to U.K. Vapes Bill

Responding to the announcement, made during the Kings Speech on July 17, that the Tobacco and Vapes Bill is back on Britain’s legislative agenda, the U.K. Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA) proposed several amendments to the legislation.

Among other suggestions, the industry group proposed a vape retail and distributor licensing scheme that would prohibit rogue resellers from trading and provide £50 million ($64.88 million) funding to support heightened enforcement by an under-resourced Trading Standards.

It also suggested giving the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency new powers to outlaw child-friendly imagery and packaging.

In addition, the UKVIA proposed the introduction of a statutory requirement for the Secretary of State to consult with any interested stakeholders prior to introducing any new regulations.

“In its haste to rush this legislation through, the previous administration failed to consider any of these sensible and proportionate measures which would help smokers quit, protect young people and give much-needed funds to create a fit-for-purpose regulatory and enforcement framework moving forward,” said UKVIA Director General John Dunne in a statement.

“The UKVIA sincerely hopes that the new government and Wes Streeting as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and his department takes the time to get this right and does not fall into the trap of rushing it through as the Conservatives attempted to do.”