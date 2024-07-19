A Missed Opportunity

E-cigarettes and older smokers

Neil McKeganey, Gabe Barnard and Andrea Patton

Amid the intense media focus and regulatory action directed toward youth vaping in the U.S., there is another population demographic whose e-cigarette use is worthy of attention—though in this case, more as a result of their relative lack of use of these devices. There are an estimated 17 million adults in the U.S. aged over 45 who are smoking every day or some days. With research showing that quitting smoking by age 50 is associated with a gain of around six years in life expectancy, the question of how best to boost smoking cessation efforts among older smokers is of increasing importance.

Although e-cigarettes have become hugely popular as a means of quitting smoking, research undertaken by the Centre for Substance Use Research (CSUR) shows that the use of these devices by older smokers in the U.S. is only a fraction of what it is among younger smokers. According to the CSUR’s Tobacco Product Prevalence Study, while 11 percent of adult smokers aged 25 to 44 years report currently using e-cigarettes, that figure drops to 5.2 percent in the case of those aged over 45.

The CSUR research also shows that the likelihood of older female smokers using e-cigarettes is even less than is the case for older male smokers. Even in the face of the overall low levels of e-cigarette use, it was evident that some brands were more successful than others in attracting older smokers, with Vuse, Smok and Voopoo reported as being used more widely than other brands.

But why might there be a disparity in overall levels of current e-cigarette use between older and young smokers? We know from research that smoking quit attempts are influenced by the level of nicotine dependence and smoking duration. It may be that for these combined reasons, older smokers are less drawn to e-cigarettes as a route out of smoking.

Equally, many older smokers might perceive e-cigarettes as devices that are more often associated with young adult lifestyles and for that reason alone may be seen as something that is not for them. Whatever the reasoning behind the lower levels of e-cigarette use among older smokers, there is much to be gained from identifying how that disparity might be tackled. To do this, it will be necessary to find out much more about why e-cigarettes appeal to some groups more than others and for e-cigarette manufacturers to explore ways of developing products that are specifically designed to appeal to the older smoker.

There is a further reason why the vaping industry might be wise to give greater attention to the older smoker, which has to do with the importance of tackling youth vaping. If e-cigarette manufacturers succeed in developing a vaping product that appeals to the older smoker, there is a strong possibility that their success in this regard will result in a product that has low youth appeal.

The likelihood of young people wanting to use a product that is associated with the older smoker is almost certainly less than the likelihood of an older smoker being drawn to a product they see as being associated with youth use. Vaping products developed specifically for the older smoker may have an increased chance of securing a marketing authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under its premarket tobacco product application process, securing access to a large market of potential new consumers. It’s worth remembering too that the market of smokers aged 45 and over within the U.S. may be in excess of 17 million, underlining the potential gain for the companies who succeed in winning that market.