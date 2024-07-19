Arab and Orthodox Media More Favorable to IQOS: Study

Arab media and Ultra-Orthodox media in Israel are portraying Philip Morris International’s IQOS tobacco-heating device in a more positive light than do the mainstream media and media aimed at the general public, reports The Jerusalem Post, citing a study by researchers from the Braun School of Public Health and Community Medicine at the Hebrew University-Hadassah and George Washington University.

According to the authors, Arab media articles reflected content from PMI press releases 100 percent of the time while general public media articles used content from PMI press releases 35 percent of the time. Arab media articles also highlighted the accessibility of IQOS retail locations 81 percent of the time compared to 17 percent and 13 percent in the general and haredi media, respectively. Social benefits were highlighted 88 percent of the time in Arab articles compared to 8 percent in the general media and 17 percent in haredi media.

Israel prohibits tobacco product advertising except in print media. The study found, however, that news media can influence consumer perceptions and behaviors, especially through certain types of news articles that are not always subject to the same regulations as paid advertisements.

“The study underscores the critical need for rigorous media surveillance and regulatory measures, especially in media outlets targeting minority populations, to ensure fair and balanced reporting,” said senior author Hagai Levine in a statement.

“The positive framing of IQOS in minority-targeted media highlights the potential influence of targeted marketing on public perceptions and tobacco product usage across diverse demographics.”