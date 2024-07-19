FOBA Presents Compact UV Laser

FOBA will be exhibiting three laser marking systems at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) in Chicago, Sept. 9-14. The main focus will be on the lightweight and space-saving integration of the new UV laser head into a FOBA M1000.

At IMTS, FOBA will be showcasing a full range of laser marking solutions, from the largest laser marking workstation, the M3000, to the compact M1000 manual workstation and the world’s smallest laser marking head, Titus. Each laser system shows different application areas and functions for efficient industrial product marking, from metals to plastics.

The latest product in the FOBA product family is the optimized V series, which, with the 4 watt UV and 10 watt green marking laser, offers higher performance and better precision than its predecessor models, but at a fraction of the size. The laser head is so compact that it can be integrated into the FOBA M1000 manual workstation. The smaller size makes it easier to integrate into existing production environments.

“The new V-Series shows its strength above all in the marking of plastics and composites, and is a sustainable alternative to other marking technologies such as continuous inkjet or pad printing,” says Philipp Febel, director product strategy and customer experience at FOBA. “In contrast to these technologies, the marking lasers require hardly any consumables and therefore minimize waste and operating costs.