Industry Laments Romania’s New Vape Tax

Tobacco harm reduction advocates are criticizing Romania’s new excise tax on nicotine-free e-liquids and vapes, saying it will discourage smokers from switching to safer alternatives. Vaping companies, meanwhile, fear the increased financial strain will hurt their business.

“This excise tax increases the cost for consumers who are trying to quit smoking by using nicotine-free alternatives. It also places additional financial burdens on businesses like ours that have invested heavily in the vape market,” said a spokesperson for e-Potion, an e-liquid manufacturer and vape retailer in Sibiu, in a statement.

“While we understand the need for regulation, it should not come at the cost of public health.”

E-Potion said will continue to support its customers and help them adapt to the evolving regulatory environment. The company is exploring various initiatives to mitigate the financial burden on consumers who rely on nicotine-free alternatives to quit smoking.

Additionally, e-Potion is partnering with local health organizations to provide educational resources and support for smoking cessation.

Romania has been cracking down on smoking alternatives in recent months. Earlier this year, its Chamber of Deputies adopted a bill banning advertising of electronic cigarettes and nicotine pouches.

In October 2023, the country banned flavored heated tobacco products, in line with the EU requirement.