Sonoco Announces 3-Piece Can
Sonoco Industrial & Specialty Plastics has launched the Sonoco 3-Piece Can for tobacco and other products.
“The inspiration behind the 3-Piece Can stems from the challenges we’ve learned many manufacturers face, particularly in the chewing tobacco industry,” said Curtis Bares, global director of sales and marketing for Sonoco Industrial & Specialty Plastics.
“The burden of ordering cans from overseas results in extensive lead times, increased inventory levels and excess packaging waste. That’s why we’ve embarked on a journey to develop a locally molded polypropylene can to alleviate these pain points.”
The can is an injection-molded, 3-piece food-grade polypropylene set to be manufactured entirely in Forest City, North Carolina, USA. According to Sonoco, the company’s factory is FDA-registered and ISO-9001 certified, equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and a robust quality management system to guarantee adherence to specifications and sustainability standards.
Sonoco lists the following benefits for its new product:
- A dual-compartment design offering flexibility with two separate moisture-resistant compartments
- Compact dimensions of 2.75” in diameter and 0.940” in depth
- Eco-friendly makeup from single-resin material, recyclable in areas with proper collection infrastructure
- Made in the USA, supporting local manufacturing and reducing carbon footprint
- Just-in-time supply management, ensuring optimal inventory levels and minimizing storage costs
- Efficient packaging design with reduced waste and minimal use of corrugate
- Stackable design for ease of transportation and storage, ensuring product integrity
For more information, visit sonoco.com/plastics.