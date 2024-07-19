Sonoco Announces 3-Piece Can

Sonoco Industrial & Specialty Plastics has launched the Sonoco 3-Piece Can for tobacco and other products.

“The inspiration behind the 3-Piece Can stems from the challenges we’ve learned many manufacturers face, particularly in the chewing tobacco industry,” said Curtis Bares, global director of sales and marketing for Sonoco Industrial & Specialty Plastics.

“The burden of ordering cans from overseas results in extensive lead times, increased inventory levels and excess packaging waste. That’s why we’ve embarked on a journey to develop a locally molded polypropylene can to alleviate these pain points.”

The can is an injection-molded, 3-piece food-grade polypropylene set to be manufactured entirely in Forest City, North Carolina, USA. According to Sonoco, the company’s factory is FDA-registered and ISO-9001 certified, equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and a robust quality management system to guarantee adherence to specifications and sustainability standards.

Sonoco lists the following benefits for its new product:

A dual-compartment design offering flexibility with two separate moisture-resistant compartments

Compact dimensions of 2.75” in diameter and 0.940” in depth

Eco-friendly makeup from single-resin material, recyclable in areas with proper collection infrastructure

Made in the USA, supporting local manufacturing and reducing carbon footprint

Just-in-time supply management, ensuring optimal inventory levels and minimizing storage costs

Efficient packaging design with reduced waste and minimal use of corrugate

Stackable design for ease of transportation and storage, ensuring product integrity

For more information, visit sonoco.com/plastics.