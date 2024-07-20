Cooks Islands Ban Vape Trade

The Cooks Islands have banned the manufacture, importation, sale, distribution and advertising of cigarette alternatives such as e-cigarettes, reports Cook Island News.

The new Tobacco Products Control Amendment Act 2024 also raises the legal age of sale for tobacco products from 18 to 21 years, and prohibits smoking in nearly all public places.

The Act requires those who want to sell and import tobacco to apply for permits. To date, the ministry of health has approved 37 of 43 applications. The authorized retailers can start selling tobacco from Aug. 1, 2024, under The remaining applications are pending approval for further information, according to Secretary for Health Bob Williams.

The new rules also prohibit internet sales of tobacco products except when used by importers and distributors for business to business transactions. Violators risk fines of up to $10,000 or prison terms of up to three months.

Tobacco product displays are banned, as well.