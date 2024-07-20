Georgia to Require Licenses for Cigarette Makers

Georgian lawmakers approved legislation requiring tobacco manufacturers to obtain licenses, reports Front News Georgia. They set the license fee at GEL50,000 ($18,521.26).

The amended Law On Tobacco Control mandates licenses for activities such as slicing, coating, dipping and mixing raw tobacco, as well as the production of cigarettes. The packaging of finished tobacco products and cigarettes also falls under the new licensing requirements.

Excluded from the licensing requirements are tobacco importers, leaf growers and primary processors.

The government will determine the specific rules and conditions for obtaining a tobacco production license through a normative act.

An explanatory note accompanying the draft law highlighted the importance of improving and strengthening the tobacco production process to reduce the use of harmful raw materials. According to the note, high-tech processing by reputable manufacturers can improve health protection standards for smokers.