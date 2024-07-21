JTI to Build Factory in Morocco

Japan Tobacco International will break ground in August for a MAD931 million ($92 million) factory near Tangier, Morocco, reports Morocco World News.

“This is a historic moment that marks the beginning of a new era for JTI in North and West Africa,” said Jose Luis Amador, general director of JTI Northern and Western Africa, during the groundbreaking ceremony.

He praised the support from Moroccan authorities, which he described as exemplary and in line with Morocco’s reputation for a favorable business environment.

Once operational, the facility will create 170 direct jobs and numerous indirect employment opportunities in the region, according to JTI, which aims to hire 30 percent women at its new facility.

The factory will be built on a 4.7-hectare site with an 18,000-square-meter built area. It will implement energy efficiency measures such as LED lighting and automated climate control systems. Additionally, a rainwater collection and recycling system will be installed to handle non-potable water needs.