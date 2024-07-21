Philippines Halts Online Vapes Trade

The Philippine government has halted the sale, advertising and distribution of vape products online, reports the Inquirer.

“This is a temporary suspension until the e-marketplaces are able to convince us of their compliance with their obligations under Republic Act No. 11900, or the vape law, and other laws and related issuances,” said Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual on July 19.

According to Pascual, the order was prompted primarily by the need to prevent the sale of vape products to minors and ensure that those being sold online meet the safety standards set by law.

Vape companies and online sales platforms must submit a sworn certification of their compliance with the law to be allowed to resume sales.

A recent investigation by the Department of Trade (DTI) and Industry of 90,000 companies engaged in the vape business revealed that 284 had violated for various laws, by selling vapes within 100 meters of a school or using flavors designed to appeal to minors, for example.

The DTI has confiscated at least PHP32.76 million ($561,454.25 ) worth of vape products so far this year, mostly for being offered for sale without proper certifications, like the Philippine Standard mark and the Import Commodity Clearance sticker.

In June, the department ordered the mandatory certification of vape products in compliance with the Vape Act, which lapsed into law in July 2022.