Romania Restricts ENDS Promotions

Romania has tightened advertising restriction on electronic nicotine devices and modern oral products, reports Xinhua.

Under new legislation signed into law by President Klaus Iohannis on July 19, the rules cover e-cigarettes, heat-not-burn (HNB) products and nicotine pouches.

Explicit advertising for these products is now banned on radio and television broadcasts and on public transportation tickets.

Furthermore, the legislation prohibits advertising for these products within educational and healthcare institutions or within 200 meters of their entrances.

The law also restricts advertising in publications primarily targeting minors and in theaters before, during, and after performances intended for children.