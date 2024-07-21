Zimbabwe Pioneers Centralized Curing for Smallholders

Zimbabwe’s Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) and Boost Africa have jointly introduced a centralized curing business system for smallholder tobacco farmers, reports News Day.

According to Boost Africa representative Henry Dike, the system will not only reduce production cost and efficiency, but also boost sustainability.

Smallholders in Zimbabwe have traditionally cured their tobacco individually. Most use wood as a fuel source, which has led to concerns about deforestation.

“By providing them with the necessary resources and training, we are not just improving their yield but also elevating their entire farming operation to a commercial level,” said Dike.

“It’s not just about financial gains; it’s about creating a sustainable, scalable farming practice that can be replicated across the country,” he added

Tafadzwa Mukarakate, agronomist and head of Zimbabwe Farmers Union, said the project was critical in ensuring that farmers have the means to reinvest in their operations.

“The success of this project is a clear indication that with the right support, smallholder farmers can achieve commercial success,” he said.