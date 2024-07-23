Zimbabwean Cigarette Exports up Nearly 50 percent

Zimbabwean cigarette exports rose from $71 million in 2022 to $106 million in 2023, reports The Herald

A leading exporter of leaf tobacco, Zimbabwe has been keen to move up the value chain by producing products beyond raw tobacco.

Zimbabwe is currently Africa’s sixth-largest tobacco exporter, behind countries such as Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia, according to Trade Statistics for International Business Development. Worldwide, it ranks 42nd among cigarette exporting nations.

No African country was on the world’s list of 30 top cigarette exporters in 2023.