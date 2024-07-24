KT&G Volunteers Help With Harvest

KT&G volunteers assisted Boeun County tobacco farmers with their tobacco harvest on July 19

Farmers in South Korea have been facing labor shortages due to the ongoing decline in rural populations and aging demographics. The situation is particularly critical during the tobacco harvest season in July and August, which is labor-intensive and largely unmechanized.

To alleviate the burden, KT&G volunteers have been visiting tobacco farms annually since 2007. After assisting with transplanting tobacco seedlings in the spring, the employees also contribute to the tobacco leaf harvest.

Additionally, KT&G has been carrying out welfare improvement projects for tobacco farmers. In June, the company provided KRW420 million ($303,829.67 )to support tobacco farmers with health check-up costs, children’s education fees and fuel-saving curing devices. Since 2013, the company has provided KRW 4.27 billion, benefiting 15,212 farmers.

“The company annually conducts employee volunteer activities to support stable farming operations for tobacco farmers facing labor shortages,” said Jung-Ho Kim, head of KT&G’s SCM division in a statement. “We will continue our support for mutual prosperity with farmers.”