Russian Tobacco Regulator Proposes Retail Licensing

Russia’s alcohol and tobacco regulator wants to extend the country’s tobacco licensing requirements to retailers, reports Interfax.

Doing so would improve regulatory oversight, boost budget revenues and reduce the share of illegal tobacco on the market, according to Rosalkogoltabakkontrol head Igor Aleshin.

Manufacturers of tobacco products have been subject to licensing since March 1. Among other things, they are required to register their machinery. Unused equipment must be mothballed under the regulations.

According to Aleshin, 225 tobacco market participants have received licenses so far, of which 190 are producers and the rest are importers.

The current law does not call for the licensing retail sales, but it does prohibit retail sales of tobacco and nicotine-containing products that are not in consumer packaging.

On Sept. 1, 2023, lawmakers expanded the role of the former Federal Alcohol Market Regulation Service, giving it the right to regulate tobacco and nicotine-containing products and renaming it Rosalkogoltabakkontrol.