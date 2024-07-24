Tracking Legislation Advances in Philippines

The Philippines’ House ways and means committee on July 23 approved legislation to enhance the tracking of tobacco products through the supply chain, reports Business World.

Under the measure, tobacco companies will be required to implement a digital tracking system on cigarette products to help prevent illicit trade.

Tobacco duty avoidance has caused the government to “lose” around PHP220 billion in revenue over the past four years, according to Representative Jose Ma. Clemente S. Salceda, who heads the House ways and means committee.

The legislation would require manufacturers to fix stamps to cigarette packs, vapes and related products, allowing authorities to determine where and when the product was manufactured.

“We would see where [the cigarette] came from because the tracking system allows us to trace it,” Salceda was quoted as saying. “We will see who brought it here and who sold it, all because of the tracking system.”

The approved legislation also requires tobacco manufacturers and importers to register their products and equipment.