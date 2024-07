Azerbaijan has increased taxes on cigarettes and cigarillos, according to local reports.

The excise rates for cigarillos went from AZN43 ($25.2) per 1,000 pieces to AZN45.5 per 1,000 pieces.

Excise rates for cigarettes jumped from AZN46.5 per 1,000 pieces to AZN53.5 per 1,000 pieces.

The new resolution will come into force 30 days from the date of its publication.