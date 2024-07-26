FDA Almost Done Reviewing Mass Market Products: Report

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is almost done reviewing premarket tobacco product applications (PMTAs) for mass-market vaping products.

In a July 22 progress report the agency said it had taken action on 185 of 186 marketing applications for e-cigarette products covered by a 2022 court order, which applied to products with significant market share that filed applications by Sep. 9, 2020.

The manufacturers of those orders have received either a marketing denial order (MDO) or FDA authorization.

Observers say the one application still under review is Juul. The FDA issued an MDO to Juul in 2022, but quickly stayed its order and agreed to further review the application. In June, the FDA rescinded the denial order, returning Juul’s products to full scientific review.

In its report, the FDA says it has also issued more than 18 million refuse-to-accept decisions, over 67,000 refuse-to-file decisions, and approximately 46,000 MDOs—most of them for bottled e-liquid made by small- to medium-sized manufacturers.

The new progress report is the most recent in a series of reports mandated by the U.S. District Court for Maryland as part of its decision that forced the FDA to move the PMTA submission deadline forward.