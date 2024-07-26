Russia: Number of Smokers Halved

The share of smokers in Russia’s population has plunged from 40 percent in 2009 to 19 percent today, reports Interfax.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova credited a national project that included the development of health centers, the creation of medical prevention offices and an informational campaign.

“We were able to only partially change citizens’ attitude to their health, reduce alcohol and tobacco consumption, reduce bread consumption considerably,” she said.