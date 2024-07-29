BAT Kenya Sells Pouch Factory Equipment

BAT Kenya is selling the equipment at its oral nicotine pouches factory in Nairobi, reports Business Daily.

The facility has been idle for nearly five years due to the government’s failure to issue a license for commercialization of the new product.

The cigarette maker announced the decision on July 25, in a commentary accompanying its financial results for the six months ended June 2024, in which net profit dropped by 24.3 percent to KES2.14 billion ($16.4 million) on lower sales and higher finance costs.