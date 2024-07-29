Poland Mulls Minimum Vape Sales Age

Polish Health Minister Izabela Leszczyna wants to ban e-cigarette sales to minors starting Jan. 1, 2025, reports Polskie Radio.

The government is currently soliciting public input on a draft amendment to the Act on Protection of Health Against the Consequences of Tobacco and Tobacco Products, which would prohibit e-cigarette sales to people under 18, irrespective of nicotine content.

The authors of the draft stress that this measure is essential to curb e-cigarette use among young people. They also note that nicotine-free e-liquids are not without risk, as they may contain substances like formaldehyde and acetaldehyde.

Proponents of the legislation also worry that flavored e-cigarettes may entice youths who might otherwise avoid tobacco products.